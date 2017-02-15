After a bitter campaign, the roughly 3,000 workers voted by three to 1 against joining the Machinists union.

Nearly eight years after production workers at Boeing’s 787 manufacturing plant in South Carolina ousted the Machinists union, a much enlarged workforce voted decisively Wednesday to keep the union out.

The result was a blowout.

Out of the approximately 3,000 workers eligible to vote in North Charleston, a total of 2,828 cast ballots, with 74 percent voting in support of the company and against the International Association of Machinists (IAM).

Joan Robinson-Berry, vice president and general manager at Boeing South Carolina, issued a statement exulting at the outcome.

“We will continue to move forward as one team,” said Robinson-Berry. “We have a bright future ahead of us and we’re eager to focus on the accomplishments of this great team and to developing new opportunities.”

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the site’s final assembly plant on Friday for the rollout of the first 787-10, the largest model in the Dreamliner jet family that will be built exclusively in South Carolina.

“It is great to have this vote behind us as we come together to celebrate that event,” said Robinson-Berry.

The result followed an aggressive TV, billboard and social media campaign mounted by Boeing to keep the IAM out of the company’s East Coast redoubt.

IAM lead organizer Mike Evans expressed disappointment at the outcome and lamented the company’s tactics.

“Boeing management spent a lot of money,” Evans said in a statement. “The company’s anti-union conduct reached new lows.”

Elliott Slater, a mechanic at the plant who lobbied for the union, was a monitor at the count and said the result was a solid union defeat.

“I’m deeply frustrated and depressed by the result,” Slater said. “I figured it would be close. But it is what it is: the will of the people.”

He vowed that the union would not give up its ambition to represent the workers, but after two failed attempts that looks unlikely anytime soon.

Under National Labor Relations Board rules, workers must wait at least a year before another vote for union representation.

The odds were always stacked against the IAM in South Carolina, a so-called “right-to-work” state that is politically and legally hostile to unions. It has the lowest percentage of union members of any state in the United States, 2.6 percent of employed workers.

And since in a “right-to-work” state membership isn’t mandatory in a unionized workplace, the rate of union membership is even lower, just 1.6 percent.

Boeing’s predecessor at the site, Vought, chose North Charleston as the location of the original 787 fuselage plant in 2004. Tom Risley, Vought’s then-chief executive, said he chose South Carolina in part to avoid unions.

Wednesday’s result came almost two years after the IAM called off a previous vote when, after a bitterly fought propaganda campaign with the company, union organizers realized they lacked a majority.

Since then, Evans has manned an office in North Charleston, working full time to persuade more employees to sign cards requesting another election and to turn the tide of worker opinion the union’s way.

The IAM first represented workers at the plant in 2007 when it was operated by Vought.

However, the first union contract at the plant, which won only meager pay raises and was hastily ratified by union officials in a last-minute, barely publicized “emergency meeting” with only 13 people present, was a huge disappointment.

When Boeing took over the plant from Vought in 2009 and offered the enticement of placing the second 787 final assembly line there instead of Everett, the workers ousted the union in a decertication vote.

The vote then was a much smaller affair, with just 199 people voting to decertify the IAM and 68 voting to retain it.

Wednesday’s Boeing victory kicks out the union’s hopes of reversing that beyond the foreseeable future.