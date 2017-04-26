On Friday, Boeing is closing a massive and beloved gym facility near Boeing Field, a former haunt of CEO Dennis Muilenburg that’s heavily used by current and former employees.

Boeing’s cost cutting is slashing perks for local workers, as well as jobs. The latest blow to Seattle employees comes Friday, when it will shutter a massive and beloved gym that once was even a haunt of Dennis Muilenburg, now the company’s Chicago-based CEO.

The gym, on the banks of the Duwamish River near Boeing Field, is heavily used by current and former employees.

“I played basketball with Muilenburg there in the late 80s, early 90s,” said Boeing retiree Joe Slepski, a former manager on the defense side of the company, after playing a lunchtime game at the facility Tuesday. “One year, we even won a championship.”

That was when Muilenburg was an up-and-coming engineering manager on Boeing defense programs here and played in one of the all-Boeing recreational leagues.

“There was a mix of employees: managers, engineers, line workers, union people, people from commercial or defense and space,” said Slepski. “Different people from all over the company played basketball and got to know one another. There was great camaraderie across Boeing.”

Currently about 2,200 employees are paid-up members at the Oxbow Activity Center, 66,000 square feet of space built in 1987 on a bend in the Duwamish.

Boeing leases the land from the Desimone Trust, which represents the heirs of Joe Desimone, the original Italian-born owner of Pike Place Market. Desimone bought and drained swamplands along the Duwamish to create fertile farmland that in time gave way to Boeing’s industrial needs.

The Oxbow facility, accessible only to Boeing employees and retirees, boasts two full-size basketbal courts, a running track, a big aerobics room, a weight room and locker rooms with about two dozen showers.

Joe Ellsworth, a Boeing patent attorney who has used the facility for 16 years, said the looming closure has left the regulars disconsolate.

“It’s one of the best gyms in Seattle,” he said Tuesday. “It’s like a funeral over there.”

He plays basketball or pickleball on weekday lunchtimes and plays in a Boeing volleyball league in the evening.

“On the surface, Boeing is big into health and fitness,” said Ellsworth. “In practice, it seems it costs too much.”

A statement posted in February on a website for retired members of Boeing’s engineering union — the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) — gives the company’s rationale for closing the gym:

“Boeing is making strategic decisions to vacate leased property,” the document states. “Boeing looked at creating a smaller fitness facility on company property. However, the cost of building a new center or retrofitting an existing space was too costly for the current economic environment.”

Boeing suggests that the various recreational sports clubs that use the activity center for games or meetings should shift to external locations “such as member-owned space, community centers, libraries, school gymnasiums, local schools.”

Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said the company offers discounts to employees who enroll in fitness centers, and “there are several fitness facilities within two miles of the Oxbow Activity Center.”

Slepski said he e-mailed his old basketball teammate to ask him if there was anything he could do. Muilenburg wrote back to say he’d look into it.

Neverhtheless, the gym closes for good on Friday.

“It’s an economic decision. If Muilenburg had the opportunity to keep the place open, he would have, I’m sure,” said Slepski. “But business is business.”

“I don’t know how you trade dozens of guys playing basketball against millions of dollars,” he added.

Calling it “the end of an era,” Slepski said he doesn’t know where he’ll go to play ball after Friday.

“Boeing has a lot of exercise facilities,” he said. “But I don’t know of any basketball opportunities. A lot of guys are looking for someplace to play.”