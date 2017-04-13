The plane, which rolled out of the Renton factory March 7, is expected to fly for several hours and then land at Boeing Field.

The first flight of Boeing’s 737 MAX 9 is scheduled for Thursday morning, subject to weather and other factors.

The takeoff, expected around 9:00 a.m., will be streamed live.

The plane, which rolled out of Boeing’s Renton factory March 7, is expected to fly for several hours and then land at Boeing Field.

Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of the original 737’s first flight.

This version follows the MAX 8, which by next month is expected to be delivered to its first airline customer, probably Southwest.

The MAX 9 model is almost 9 feet longer than the MAX 8’s 129 feet 8 inches, and it carries 178 passengers in two classes compared with the MAX 8’s 162 in a similar configuration.

Boeing last month also affirmed its intention to launch a slightly larger MAX 10 variant — seating around 188 passengers In two classes — with the aim of better competing with the Airbus A321neo.

Boeing’s new 737 MAX family as a whole trails well behind Airbus’ new A320neo family. With almost 1,400 orders for the A321neo alone, Airbus has a total of just over 5,000 neos ordered, compared with about 3,600 MAXs.

Boeing does not break out its MAX sales by model, but it’s clear the MAX 9 has sold poorly compared to the A321neo. Some airplane buyers have said the prospect of a MAX 10 has clouded the picture for the MAX 9.