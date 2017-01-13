The companies said that including existing orders and future purchase rights, the relationship amounts to ‘a commitment for up to 205 airplanes.’

Boeing has won a new order for 100 737 MAX 8 planes from Indian airline SpiceJet, the companies announced Friday in New Delhi.

A statement said the order was “booked at the end of 2016,” so presumably it was included in Boeing’s count of 534 MAX sales for last year.

The order, with a list price of $11 billion, is worth an estimated $5.08 billion based on market pricing data from aircraft-valuation firm Avitas

The low-cost airline, which was on the financial brink for two years and is rebounding after a 2015 rescue by co-founder Ajay Singh, also obtained purchase rights for another 50 planes.

In addition, the companies’ announcement cited SpiceJet’s current order for 42 MAXs, and 13 additional 737 Maxs that Boeing previously attributed to an unidentified customer.

All those together amount to “a commitment for up to 205 airplanes,” according to the press release.

SpiceJet currently operates a fleet of 32 Boeing 737 jets.

“With the next generation of 737 and the 737 MAX we are sure that we can be competitive and grow profitably,” Singh said in a statement.