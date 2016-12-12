A slowdown in orders means the rate will be cut in August from 7 planes per month to 5, with an unspecified impact on jobs. And in 2018, the rate will drop further, to 3.5 planes per month.

Boeing announced Monday that it doesn’t have enough orders to maintain the current 777 widebody jet program production rate of 7 airplanes per month and will cut production in Everett to 5 airplanes per month beginning in August.

That’s the worst case scenario outlined by Boeing chairman and chief executive Dennis Muilenburg in October.

And it means that the following year 777 production will drop further to just 3.5 jets per month, as Boeing introduces blank positions in the assembly line before and after each of the first six 777X models it builds to allow extra time for assembly of that new airplane.

This year, Boeing was making 777s at a rate of 8.3 per month or 100 per year. In January, the company announced a cut to 7 jets per month, which has been implemented this month.

The further cut to 5 jets per month and then to 3.5 jets per month means that in 2018 production will be more than halved from 100 jets per year to 42 jets per year.

Such a steep cut will slash Boeing’s revenue from these expensive widebody aircraft, which typically sell for about $160 million each.

It will also inevitably mean job cuts to save cash and compensate at least in part for the revenue shortfall.

Muilenburg in October assured Wall Street analysts in a teleconference that if the rate were cut this much, Boeing will make “the necessary adjustments to maximize profitability.”

In a message to employees Monday, Elizabeth Lund, vice president responsible for the 777 program, said Boeing expects jobs to be cut in Everett next year but that “the exact number of affected positions has not yet been determined.”

“We will do our best to lessen the impact,” she wrote.

The most vulnerable to layoffs are the machinists who build the airplane. Roughly 3,400 mechanics work directly on assembling the 777 in the Everett factory, and hundreds more work on fabricating the jet’s tail and wing components in Frederickson.

Jon Holden, District 751 president of the International Association of Machinists (IAM), said the union has been concerned for some time that this news was coming and will discuss with management the potential for reducing the workforce through voluntary buyouts rather than forced layoffs.

“We also will monitor other Boeing job moves during this time,” Holden said. “We have great concern about the number of jobs leaving our facilities in Puget Sound for new locations.”

Lund said Boeing made the decision to cut production after lengthy discussions about current market demand.

A downturn in large widebody jet sales affecting not only the 777 but also the 747 and the Airbus A380 has deepened as the year has progressed.

For the 777 specifically, a major cause of the slowdown is that it’s now competing for sales with Airbus’s new all-composite and more efficient A350-900 and will be superceded in 2020 by the 777X .

“Despite tireless work by the sales team, orders have slowed,” Lund said. “The market is signaling near-term hesitation in some regions.”

The move comes despite an agreement over the weekend with Iran, which wants to buy 15 current model 777s.

That’s not enough to fill even the roughly 39 empty slots in the production schedule over the next two years. Beyond that, Boeing has more than 80 empty production slots in 2019 and 2020.

Lund said that while the Iran deal is good news, Boeing has “already factored this agreement into our assessment.”

Separately on Monday, Boeing announced a 30 percent quarterly dividend increase for shareholders who will get $1.42 per share.

“Boeing is well positioned to generate increasing cash flows and meet our commitment to provide competitive returns to our shareholders,” said CEO Muilenburg.

Management also said it will set aside $14 billion to repurchase shares in the future. This year, Boeing has already repurchased $7 billion worth of its shares to buoy the stock price.