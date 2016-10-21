Boeing issued advance layoff notices Friday to 180 employees companywide, 56 of them in Washington state.

Boeing issued advance layoff notices Friday to 180 employees companywide. The layoffs are to take effect in mid-December, just ahead of the Christmas break at Boeing.

Only 56 of the affected employees are in Washington state, with 10 of those in the Commercial Airplanes unit.

Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said redeployment to other jobs within Boeing, as well as retirements and attrition, could reduce the number of actual layoffs.