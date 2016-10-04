Boeing’s 7,500-employee plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, will halt work on Wednesday as the region braces for the impact of Hurricane Matthew.

Boeing’s 7,500-employee plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, will halt work on Wednesday as the region braces for the impact of Hurricane Matthew, the company said Tuesday.

The company gave no details in its message on Twitter, saying simply, “#Boeing S. Carolina will suspend operations beginning tomorrow Oct 5, until concerns over #HurricaneMatthew have passed. Stay safe!”

Boeing’s growing complex in Charleston assembles 787s and builds fuselage sections that are used both there and in the Everett plant. Charleston also designs and produces parts for the 737 MAX and the forthcoming 777X.