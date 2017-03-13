Boeing said Monday that an order for 30 new single-aisle 737 MAX 8 jets, previously listed as from an unidentified customer, was placed by Chinese aircraft lessor CDB Aviation Lease Finance.

The order was booked earlier and was previously listed on Boeing’s orders website as coming from an unidentified customer.

The order is worth $3.3 billion at current list prices, but based on market valuation data from aircraft valuation firm Avitas, the real value after standard industry discounts is about $1.5 billion.

The state-controlled China Development Bank holds a majority stake in CDB. Mulitple Chinese lessors have entered aircraft financing in recent years as a means of investing in Western assets and tapping into China’s growing aviation market.

Like many of these Chinese lessors, CDB is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, which has laws and a tax system favorable to the aircraft leasing business.