Qatar Airways announced an order from Boeing for 30 787-9s and 10 777-300ERs widebody jets and an additional letter of intent to order a further 60 single-aisle 737 MAX 8s.

In a press conference in Washington, D.C., Friday,

According to data from aircraft valuation firm Avitas, the full 100-jet order — which is valued at $18.6 billion at list prices, assuming the MAX order is finalized — is worth an estimated $8.8 billion after standard industry discounts.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief Ray Conner and Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker appeared together at the press conference, which was live streamed on the airline’s Facebook page.

The sale throws Boeing a lifeline in a year when airplane orders have slowed to a level bringing fears of a downturn ahead.

The news is particularly important for the 777 program, which is facing a production rate cut without more sales for delivery in the next couple of years.

Before the announcment, Boeing had just six net orders this year for its 777 jet.

While Al Baker this summer was publicly critical of Boeing rival Airbus over delays on A350 deliveries, the timing of the announcment owes more to the politics of a major U.S. arms sale to Qatar.

The finalizing of the widebody jet order comes shortly after the U.S. government signaled approval to let Boeing sell 36 F-15E jet fighters to the Gulf country.