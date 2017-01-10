Boeing announced internally on Tuesday a new round of employee buyouts for engineers company-wide, and warned that layoff notices will follow later this month to engineers in Washington state. Two more rounds will follow later this year, a memo to employees said.

Boeing announced internally on Tuesday a new round of employee buyouts for engineers company-wide, and warned that layoff notices will follow later this month to engineers in Washington state.

Management did not cite a target for the number of projected job cuts.

John Hamilton, vice president of engineering at Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA), sent a memo on the job cuts shortly after noon to all BCA engineering employees, managers and executives.

“As we enter 2017, our plan calls for us to reduce our Engineering staff,” Hamilton told employees. “I realize some of this news is unpleasant. But I wanted to respect your right to know what is occurring this year.”

The memo states that details of a buyout offer will be sent on Friday to engineering employees in eligible skill codes. Those who accept the offered buyout will end their employment on April 21.

The buyout package will be offered to employees in Washington state, southern California and South Carolina.

Hamilton’s message went on to say that 60-day involuntary layoff notices affecting only engineering employees in Washington will be sent out on Jan. 20, with layoffs effective April 21.

Those layoffs will affect employees in the skill codes that were offered a buyout package last year, he said.

This year’s buyout offer is going out mostly to employees in different skill codes. There will be further involuntary layoffs if not enough people accept the offer and it falls short of Boeing’s cost-saving target.

Hamilton said that there will be two additional rounds of buyouts and layoffs in engineering later this year.

The extent of the follow-on job cuts “will be driven by our business environment and the amount of voluntary attrition,” he said.

“We continue to operate in an environment characterized by fewer sales opportunities and tough competition,” Hamilton said. “The decision to lower the production rate on the 777 program announced in late-December underscores that environment and what we need to do to help Boeing win.”

Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said the workforce reductions in 2017, as last year, will be achieved where possible through attrition and voluntary buyouts before involuntary layoffs.

He said the company will also “aggressively reduce overall spending in 2017 in non-labor areas.”

Last year, a combination of leaving open positions unfilled, buyouts and layoffs slashed the Boeing workforce in Washington state by 7,357 jobs — a 9.3 percent reduction overall.