Boeing has notified 245 employees it plans to eliminate their jobs starting May 19, according to a 60-day notice filed with the state Employment Security Department.

The notice says the cuts, at unspecified Puget Sound locations, affect 111 members of the Machinists union, 62 members of the white-collar Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, and 36 non-union jobs. The remainder may be in other unions.

A Boeing spokesman said the company is not divulging which units or locations are affected, and pointed to its December statement that it would be “reducing costs and matching employment levels to business and market requirements.”

Near the end of February, Boeing employment in Washington state stood at 71,036, down almost 300 in a month and 6,911 in a year, according to the company’s website.

That December statement noted that “Employment reductions, which includes managers and executives, will come through a combination of attrition, leaving open positions unfilled, a voluntary layoff program and in some cases, involuntary layoffs.”

Earlier this month the Machinists and SPEEA said about 1,800 of their members had accepted buyout offers and would be leaving the company in April.