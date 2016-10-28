Boeing and the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) have agreed to locate a 737 single-aisle jet completion center in Zhoushan, near Shanghai. Airplanes built in Renton for Chinese airlines will be flown to Zhoushan for painting and installation of cabin interiors.

Boeing and the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) have selected Zhoushan, an island city south of Shanghai that’s connected to the mainland by a series of bridges, as the location for a new facility to complete and deliver 737 single-aisle jets for the Chinese market.

Boeing announced its intention to place a completion center in China during President Xi Jinping’s visit to Seattle in September 2015.

In a Boeing joint venture with COMAC, workers in Zhoushan will install cabin interiors and paint the airline liveries on 737s destined for Chinese airlines.

The jets will be flown to China from the assembly site in Renton for finishing.

A separate, Boeing-owned facility at the Zhoushan site will deliver the airplanes to the airlines.

Currently about a third of all 737s built in Renton go to airlines in China, and the joint venture is seen as necessary to maintain Boeing’s access to the world’s largest airplane market.

Boeing rival Airbus has an A320 single-aisle assembly plant in Tianjin, China, and last year agreed to open an additional A330 widebody jet completion and delivery center there.

With Boeing set to ramp up its 737 production rate from 42 jets per month today to as high as 57 jets per month in 2019, it’s likely the Chinese facility will absorb some of the extra work while work at Renton continues to grow at least through the end of the decade.

Boeing spokesman Marc Birtel said it’s too early to know when the Zhoushan facility will open, what its capacity will be or how many people will work there.

He said those details “will depend on discussions and final agreements with the Chinese government and our joint-venture partner COMAC.”

In a statement, Boeing said the new facility will be an important part of the Chinese government’s plan to make the Zhoushan region a focus area for development.

“The city has an existing shipbuilding industry and a port that will support this new operation, as well as low airport congestion and airspace availability,” Boeing said. “The Chinese government is investing to build additional infrastructure related to industry and the airport, and also to support this facility and its employees.”