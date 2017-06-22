On the final business day of the Paris Air Show, Boeing emerged the clear winner over rival Airbus, thanks largely to sales of the 737 MAX. And sales of the 787 Dreamliner could mean a production-rate hike in Everett.

Randy Tinseth, Boeing vice president for marketing, said in a phone interview on Thursday from Paris that although the 737 MAX 10 successfully launched in Paris was “clearly the star of the show,” additional Boeing widebody jet sales could also help buoy production rates in Everett.

Counting new firm orders and commitments, Boeing won 571 sales in Paris. Airbus claimed 336.

The U.S. jetmaker brought in 147 incremental orders and commitments for the MAX 10, not counting conversions of earlier MAX orders to the new model.

It also won 368 sales of other versions of the MAX, plus 50 sales of the 787 Dreamliner and six of the present model 777 widebody jet.

Tinseth said the Dreamliner orders “put upward pressure” on the production rate of that jet.

Boeing is rolling out a dozen 787s per month off its assembly lines in Everett and North Charleston, SC, and has said it would like to raise that to 14 jets per month by decade’s end.

It’s been waiting for further orders before it does so, and Paris offers a boost to that prospect.

The six orders for the current 777 are also significant, in that they will help bridge the production gap in Everett before Boeing starts manufacturing the new model 777X, Tinseth said.

The one element missing in Paris for Boeing was that it didn’t add any new 777X orders.

But Tinseth said that’s not a concern.

“We have 340 orders and commitments for the 777X. We are three years away from our first delivery,” he said. “Three years out from the first delivery of the (current model) 777-300ER, we stood at just 69 orders.”

“So we have time,” Tinseth said. “We are confident of that market.”