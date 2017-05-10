Weeks away from the first delivery of its new 737 MAX airliner, Boeing on Wednesday grounded its fleet of test planes because of a quality problem with the new LEAP engine.

About 15 or so MAX airplanes are already built and parked at Renton Municipal Airport. Boeing said it has begun inspecting all the engines on those airplanes.

Engine maker CFM International has informed Boeing of “a potential manufacturing quality escape with low pressure turbine discs (LPT)” in the engines already delivered, Boeing said.

“At no time have we experienced an issue associated with the LPT during our ongoing MAX testing program,” said Boeing spokesman Doug Alder. “Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to temporarily suspend MAX flights.”

Boeing said the first MAX delivery, to Malaysian carrier Malindo Air, will nevertheless go ahead this month, which means the inspections must have cleared at least a couple of engines to fly.

Alder declined to comment on whether subsequent deliveries to customers including Southwest and Norwegian may be delayed.

“We will work closely with CFM to understand the precise scope and root cause of the quality issue,” Alder said. “MAX production will continue, as will production and delivery of our Next-Generation 737 airplanes.”