Boeing got creative when it sent a 787-800 Dreamliner on an 18-hour endurance test flight from Seattle on Wednesday. Here's the sky doodle, and some inspiration for ground-based artists.

If you have to do a test, you might as well make it interesting. That’s what Boeing did when it sent a 787-800 Dreamliner on an endurance test flight from Seattle on Wednesday.

For folks tracking the flight on radar, the course might have appeared a bit strange. It went east to Michigan, then veered south, jogged west and east, and eventually over some 20 states.

After about 18 hours, it became apparent to those following on radar that the jetliner was tracing a picture of itself. (Watching the pattern emerge must have been like playing Pictionary on a radar screen.)

The test flight ended Thursday morning.

Boeing tweeted this fun GIF of the flight from @Flightradar24:

Other tweets of the flight:

When you have to test your new @RollsRoyce engine for 17 hours, you might as well have a bit of fun. pic.twitter.com/8IrBDzomHH — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 3, 2017

Congrats @Boeing on a successful test of new @RollsRoyce engine & completing longest commercial route in the world https://t.co/IU6rW2t0Fi pic.twitter.com/FkftcAiKh9 — Accenture A&D (@AccentureAero) August 3, 2017

Inspired? For those of us on the ground, there’s actually a GPS art movement. Here’s a sample of some of the creations posted on Twitter under the #StravaArt:

https://twitter.com/hashtag/StravaArt?src=hash