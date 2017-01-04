The sale of 75 jets to GE Capital Aviation Services should boost Boeing’s 2016 net order tally above 600 airplanes.

Boeing booked a big 737 MAX order worth an estimated $3.8 billion from the aircraft leasing arm of GE during the holiday break.

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) ordered 75 MAX 8 aircraft. GECAS’s support for the MAX is unsurprising because GE is the exclusive engine supplier for the airplane with its new LEAP engine.

The sale should boost Boeing’s 2016 net order tally above 600 airplanes. Boeing has projected about 740 deliveries for the year. With the typical year-end rush of sales, the final order tally may be close to that delivery figure.

Also over the break, Czech airline Travel Service said it signed a deal to buy five more 737 MAXs, adding to a previous order for 25 of the jets.

Boeing will announce its final 2016 sales and delivery figures Friday.

At list prices, the GECAS deal is valued at $8.25 billion, but such orders typically get large discounts. According to market pricing data from aircraft valuation firm Avitas, the discount is at least 54 percent.