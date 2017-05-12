Boeing resumed some flights of its new 737 Max jetliner two days after the planes were grounded over a potential manufacturing flaw.
Boeing resumed some flights of its new 737 Max jetliner two days after detecting a potential manufacturing flaw in the engines.
The company was cleared to fly 737 Max planes powered by spare engines that didn’t include the possibly defective part in the low-pressure turbine discs.
On Thursday the company said Federal Aviation Administration clearance would be needed to resume flights.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.