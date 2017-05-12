Boeing resumed some flights of its new 737 Max jetliner two days after the planes were grounded over a potential manufacturing flaw.

Boeing resumed some flights of its new 737 Max jetliner two days after detecting a potential manufacturing flaw in the engines.

The company was cleared to fly 737 Max planes powered by spare engines that didn’t include the possibly defective part in the low-pressure turbine discs.

On Thursday the company said Federal Aviation Administration clearance would be needed to resume flights.