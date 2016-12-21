Five flight-crew members were killed when a Boeing 727 cargo airplane operated by Aerosucre crashed minutes after takeoff.

Five people were killed at a Colombian airport Tuesday after a Boeing cargo airplane operated by Aerosucre crashed minutes after takeoff.

The plane crashed about 5:23 p.m. local time after departing from the German Olano airport in Puerto Carreno on its route to Bogota, Colombia’s capital city.

Videos of the crash show the airplane, a Boeing 727, veering off the runway shortly after it attempted take off.

The five people killed were flight-crew members. A flight technician was also injured in the crash.

The industry website FlightGlobal.com reported the airplane’s registration number as MSN 21105. “It entered service in 1975 as a passenger aircraft with Air Jamaica, where it served until 1997, at which point it was converted to a cargo configuration,” the report stated. The airplane was acquired by Aerosucre in 2008, according to the report.

“Just over ten years ago, in November 2006, another Aerosucre 727F crashed after taking from Bogota, killing all five on-board,” the report stated.

“Boeing stands ready to provide technical assistance under the direction of government investigating authorities,” the company said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who perished.”