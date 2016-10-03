Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has delayed the test of the emergency escape system on its New Shepard rocket because of poor weather.

The company said on Twitter that the launch from Texas was rescheduled to Wednesday from the original Tuesday date. A live webcast starts at 7:45 a.m. Seattle time at blueorigin.com.

The test will propel the capsule atop the booster rocket away to safety.