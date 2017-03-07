Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin signed satellite operator Eutelsat Communications SA as its first paying customer as it prepares to launch more powerful rockets early in the next decade.

“A few months ago we started approaching customers and Eutelsat was very interested right away,” Bezos told the crowd Tuesday at Satellite 2017, an industry conference in Washington. “We will benefit greatly from their experience.”

Bezos announced the partnership at the event by inviting Eutelsat Chief Executive Officer Rodolphe Belmer on stage after delivering remarks about the progress of Blue Origin’s reusable rocket launches.

The founder and chief executive officer of Amazon.com Inc. is joined by billionaire tech moguls Elon Musk and Richard Branson in a space race that’s gained steam under the prodding of President Donald Trump.

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket — named after John Glenn, the former astronaut and U.S. senator who was the first American to orbit Earth — will be capable of flying farther than Blue Origin’s New Shepard, which is designed to reach the edge of space to provide tourists a few minutes of weightlessness.

Clay Mowry, who leads global sales and marketing for Blue Origin, said in an interview that Eutelsat had purchased one launch on New Glenn slated to take place in 2021. The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“In including New Glenn in our manifest we are pursuing our longstanding strategy of innovation that drives down the cost of access to space and drives up performance,” Eutelsat’s Belmer said in a statement. “This can only be good news for the profitability and sustainability of our industry.”

Bezos’s Blue Origin and Branson’s Virgin Galactic plan to fly tourists into suborbital space while Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. recently announced plans to send two paying citizens on a trip around the moon late next year.

Blue Origin also has been circulating a seven-page white paper to National Aeronautics and Space Administration leadership and President Trump’s staff about the company’s interest in developing a lunar spacecraft to touch down near a crater on the moon’s south pole, the Washington Post reported last week. Bezos bought the newspaper in 2013.

Bezos said he has been fascinated with space since watching U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong walk on the moon as a five-year-old. His vision of the future is for millions of people to ultimately live and work in space.

Paris-based Eutelsat’s satellites provide coverage for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. The company plans to launch five satellites over the next four years, according to its website.