Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company will build its next-generation BE-4 rocket engines in Huntsville, Ala., bringing the prospect of more than 340 manufacturing jobs and $200 million in capital investment to that city.

Washington state, the home of Blue Origin, was not even a finalist in the state-versus-state competition to select a location, according to Brian Bonlender, director of Washington’s Department of Commerce.

“We were considered in the first or second round,” said Bonlender.

But when Gov. Jay Inslee met Jan. 12 with Blue Origin President Rob Meyerson and asked what Washington state might do to match upfront incentive offers from other states, he didn’t get very far.

“The response was that we weren’t even close enough to have that conversation,” Bonlender said.

“The incentive packages other states offered were a big determinant,” said Bonlender. “We were unable to come close to the types of offers they were getting from other states.”

Washington’s constitution bars the state from providing upfront money to private companies as an incentive to locate work here.

Huntsville and the state of Alabama have not yet disclosed how much money they will provide Blue Origin. Officials said many economic-development partners contributed to the effort to successfully recruit Blue Origin to the state.

Announcing the city’s win on Monday, the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce said, “Blue Origin awaits the final public approval processes of the local package by the City and County governments” in their council meetings next month.

That approval seems a mere formality as officials across Alabama cheered Huntsville’s selection.

Huntsville already is called “Rocket City” because it’s where the U.S. government after World War II established a home for the team of former Nazi rocket scientists led by Wernher von Braun that helped develop the U.S. space program and the Apollo missions that landed on the moon.

As a result, Huntsville is the location of NASA’s largest spacecraft research facility, the Marshall Space Flight Center.

Dale Strong, commission chairman of Madison County, where Huntsville is located, said in a statement, “Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin will build on the legacy of the German rocket team and the Marshall Space Flight Center to power the growing commercial rocket business.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the city is “proud to be the nation’s propulsion center of excellence.”

And Alabama Governor Kay Ivey commended Blue Origin “for choosing to make Alabama its home sweet home!”

Space tax incentives still pending

The BE-4 was designed and is being prototyped and tested at Blue Origin’s headquarters in Kent.

Fueled by liquid oxygen and liquefied natural gas, it produces 550,000 pounds of thrust. It is designed to power both the next-generation Vulcan rocket being developed by the United Launch Alliance — the joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin — as well as the large, reusable New Glenn rockets that Blue Origin is itself developing for orbital spaceflight.

Two BE-4s would be used on the Vulcan booster rocket. New Glenn will use seven BE-4s on the reusable first stage, and a vacuum-optimized BE-4U on its second stage.

The Vulcan rocket will compete against SpaceX for future launches of national security and NASA payloads. Aerojet Rocketdyne is also in the running to provide the engine for that rocket.

The Huntsville Chamber announcement said that construction of the new facility at Cummings Research Park “can begin once an engine production contract with United Launch Alliance is awarded.”

On a tour of Blue Origin’s Kent facility in March 2016, Bezos said the first dozen or so BE-4 engines will be built in Kent and that the company was actively searching for a site to build a large BE-4 plant to ramp up production.

“It’s possible it could be here,” Bezos said then. “It could be any number of places.”

On the sidelines of that tour, Blue Origin general counsel Robert Millman said a “crucial” component of Washington state’s bid was to pass legislation that extended the aerospace tax credits to space companies.

State Commerce chief Bonlender said that in private meetings, Blue Origin officials made clear they saw a B&O tax reduction and a research-and-development tax credit as big priorities.

Such legislation still hasn’t passed in Olympia.

“It hasn’t been resolved yet. It was in the governor’s budget,” Bonlender said. “But this decision was made before resolution of those issues.”

Bonlender said that although the state had hoped to get the engine manufacturing plant, Blue Origin remains a strong presence here. Most of its 600-plus employees do the engineering design and research work in Kent.

“They’ll be expanding in Washington state regardless,” Bonlender said.

Yet on Monday, it was Alabama celebrating.

Greg Canfield, Bonlender’s counterpart at the Alabama Department of Commerce, in a statement said Blue Origin’s decision reinforces Huntsville’s role as “ the cradle of the nation’s rocket program.”

“Huntsville is a hub of innovation in every facet of aerospace, making it the perfect home for this Blue Origin facility,” Canfield said.