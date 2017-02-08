The markets reacted positively to Alaska Air Group’s fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings results, the first since its acquisition of Virgin America.

Costs associated with Alaska Air Group’s acquisition of Virgin America at the end of last year brought an $81 million hit to earnings, but the company still managed a fourth-quarter profit of $114 million or $0.92 per share, compared to $191 million or $1.51 per share a year earlier, it announced Wednesday.

Alaska said the lower taxes resulting from those acquisition costs reduced the net impact on its bottom line to $66 million.

Those expected costs were factored in by investors, who reacted positively to the results: In early trading Wednesday, Alaska’s shares soared as high as $98.77, but they gave up some of those gains by midday in New York and were up just $1.50, or 1.6 percent, at $95.53 .

Alaska chief executive Brad Tilden said that the combined airline is already making progress with integrating its operations.

“We are well on our way, with benefits like reciprocal mileage and easy booking of Virgin America flights on alaskaair.com already available,” Tilden said.

The acquisition closed just two weeks before year end but costs accumulated through the year after Alaska’s announcement of the merger deal in April. The airline booked $22 million in acquisition costs the previous quarter.

For the full year, Alaska’s profit was $814 million or $6.54 per share, down from $848 million or $6.56 per share for 2015.

Taking out the acquisition costs and some smaller special items to provide an operational comparison, Alaska Air said the adjusted profits for 2016 would have been $193 million or $1.56, versus an adjusted profit the previous year of $186 million or $1.46 per share.