Alaska is taking its Sea-Tac baggage handling contract away from the outsourcing firm Menzies and giving it to a new Alaska Air subsidiary. About 900 baggage handlers will now be unionized under the Machinists union and will get better benefits.

Alaska Airlines is taking its baggage handling contract at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport away from Menzies Aviation and giving it to a new Alaska Air subsidiary, McGee Air Services.

About 900 Menzies employees — both baggage handlers and those who guide the airplanes to the gate — will be offered the opportunity to work for McGee and will now be unionized under the Machinists union, said Cees Verkerk, Alaska Air’s managing director of station operations support.

The initial wages at McGee will be unchanged but the contract with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union will provide better benefits and incremental pay increases over the next five years, Verkerk said.

New benefits for the baggage handlers and ground crew include airline travel privileges, improved health care benefits and the opportunity to earn a monthly performance incentive bonus, Verkerk said.

McGee Air Services, headquarteredin Renton, was founded a year ago by Alaska Airlines veterans, including its president Dean DuVall, who met with the Menzies ramp employees at the airport at 1 p.m. Wednesday to tell them the news.

Although a wholly-owned subsidiary of the airline, it operates independently and bids for Alaska Airlines work against other ramp service providers.

McGee launched at its first airport in Phoenix in July, later adding San Jose, Calif., and Portland.

IAM spokesman James Carlson said the union has “formed a very collaborative relationship” with the leadership of McGee.”

“They seem like a good bunch of people that care about their workers,” he said.

Menzies workers at Sea-Tac are currently paid a minimum wage of $15.34 an hour as a result of the successful push that started in 2013 for a higher wages at the airport.

Carlson said the baggage handlers will get a 25-cent-per-hour raise after one year, another 50 cents after two, plus an increase in the inflation-adjustment index. They will also get paid double-time for seven holidays.

With incentive pay factored in, he said a typical baggage handler in five years should earn between $18.21 per hour and $19.75 per hour.

The IAM had previously represented Alaska’s baggage handlers when the work was in-house. To cut costs, the airline outsourced its baggage handling work to Menzies in 2005, resulting in most of its ramp employees leaving and being replaced with lower-paid workers.

The transition was difficult.

After Menzies took over the work at Sea-Tac in May 2005, there was a rash of accidents that damaged jets on the ground and poor performance that upset passengers waiting for bags.

Eventually, Menzies fixed those problems, meeting Alaska’s 20-minute guarantee for delivering bags to passengers.

In 2008, a federal arbitrator ruled that the airline had breached the IAM contract with the outsourcing, but did not order re-instatement of the workforce.

Verkerk said Alaska made the decision to switch to McGee because its operation offers “a commitment to performance and safety and a leadership culture that mirrors our own.”

However, Menzies still handles baggage for Alaska in many U.S. cities and Mexico and remains “a very strong business partner,” he said.

Verkerk said a switch to McGee in more cities will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The name McGee comes from the early history of Alaska Airlines, which traces its roots back to 1932 when Linious “Mac” McGee, an aviation pioneer in the state of Alaska, created McGee Airways.