Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it will begin daily passenger flights out of Paine Field in Everett starting by fall of 2018.

Starting next year, people living north of Seattle will have Everett’s Paine Field as an alternative to Seattle-Tacoma International, as Alaska Airlines begins daily passenger flights likely serving popular destinations in Oregon and California.

“As our region continues to grow at a record pace and Sea-Tac Airport nears capacity, the time is right,” said Alaska Airlines chief executive Brad Tilden. “Today’s news means less time stuck in traffic on Interstate 5 and more time enjoying your vacation or making the most of your business trip.”

Alaska announced Wednesday it plans to begin the flights in fall 2018, but it won’t disclose specific routes and flight schedules — or begin selling tickets — until early next year.

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers welcomed the news as a boost for the county.

“Businesses will have easier access to major markets and leisure travelers can skip the commute down south, saving time and fuel,” Somers said.

Alaska said that, subject to government approvals, it plans to operate nine daily departures from the airport, where ground-breaking on a new passenger terminal is scheduled for next month.

Brett Smith, chief executive of New York-based private equity firm Propeller Airports, the developer of the passenger terminal, said Wednesday that Alaska is only the first airline to committ to starting service out of Paine Field and he expects more to come.

“We have interest from a number of carriers,” Smith said in an interview. “I’m confident there will be more than Alaska by next year.”

The new terminal will be relatively small, with just two airport gates. With typical turn times that means the capacity of the airport will be roughly 16 flights per day at peak.

Alaska didn’t disclose which cities it plans to fly to, but in a blog post on the airline’s website, John Kirby, vice president of capacity planning said the service out of Paine Field “won’t be limited to short, regional flights.”

“We’re talking daily, nonstop flights to some of our most popular destinations,” Kirby wrote.

Flights to Portland, Ore., San Francisco and Los Angeles would likely attract good traffic out of Everett.

Kirby’s blog post said “the new flying is expected to take hundreds of cars off the road each day, cutting greenhouse emissions.”

In a press release, Alaska cited the time north Puget Sound travelers will save by not having to drive down I-5 to reach Sea-Tac airport, saying that a Paine Field option “could shave up to 80 minutes off their airport commute, during peak traffic congestion.”

Alaska said opening up the new airport will appeal to passengers who today are “spending more time getting to the airport than actually flying to a destination such as Portland, Oregon.”

Propeller CEO Smith said he expects to see “a lot of West Coast flying” out of Paine Field.

“Anything west of the Rockies is fair game,” he said.

Flights to western Canada are also options. For such international flights, the Paine Field terminal wouldn’t need customs or border checks, since U.S. customs and border protection operate inside Canadian airports.

Everett Mayor Ray Stephanson said that having the region’s largest airline be the first to announce scheduled passenger service from Everett “confirms the value commercial flights will bring to the local economy.” .

“Alaska is an industry leader in service and reliability, and our citizens and businesses will benefit from having such a convenient travel option right here in Everett,” Stephanson said.

New passenger terminal

Paine Field was originally constructed in 1936 during the Depression, eight years before Sea-Tac was built during World War II.

It’s currently used by Boeing for test and delivery of its widebody jets and by private owners of small general aviation airplanes. It’s also home to a major aviation maintenance facility for commerical airliners and several flight schools.

The site is additionally a major regional tourist attraction.

Visitors flock to the Future of Flight aviation exhibition and the associated Boeing factory tour as well as to Paul Allen’s Flying Heritage Collection of wartime airplanes and the Historic Flight Foundation’s collection of antique planes.

After the Federal Aviation Administration in 2012 issued a report clearing the way for commercial passenger flights out of Paine Field, some local residents concerned about traffic, noise and property values unsuccessfully sued the agency.

Propeller’s Smith said all the regulatory hurdles have now been dealt with and permissions approved, including final mitigation of a storm water issue raised by one local resident.

Alaska plans to start passenger service flying Embraer 175 regional jets, which seat 76 passengers, as well as larger Boeing 737 aircraft seating up to 189 passengers.

The plan by Propeller Airports to develop a passenger terminal at Paine Field was approved in 2015 by Snohomish County, which owns the airport.

In a public-private partnership arrangement, Propellerhas paid for the design and all the environmental studies and mitigation necessary and is also paying for the construction and operation of the terminal in what Smith said is an investment “north of $30 million.”

Propeller will lease the terminal for an initial 30 years, extendable to 50 years, paying the county about $430,000 per year plus a share of the revenues. The county will get 2.5 percent of the passenger terminal revenue for the first five years and 5 percent annually thereafter.

Smith said that at peak capacity of around 16 flights per day he anticipates roughly 1,000 passengers per day in and out of the airport, or about 300,000 per year.

Alaska’s press release said “more than a million” passengers could benefit from its service.

That compares to some 42 million per year at Sea-Tac.

Smith, who is moving from New York to Seattle in July “to make sure it’s done right,” promised a “personal touch” for passengers at the small airport, with a high ratio of airport staff to passengers.

“We’re very much focused on the customer experience,” Smith said.