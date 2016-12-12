Alaska Airlines reached a tentative agreement on a proposed five-year contract for the carrier’s nearly 700 aircraft technicians and related employees represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) union.

The proposed contract includes significant pay increases and added job protection provisions, the two sides said.

Details of the contract were not released, pending a ratification vote by union members, which is expected to be completed by early March.

The current contract became amendable in October. If ratified, the new contract would become amendable in October 2021.

AMFA represents aircraft technicians at both Alaska and Southwest Airlines.