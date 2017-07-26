The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $2.38 per share.

SEATTLE — Alaska Air Group on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $296 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $2.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.51 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Alaska Air shares have dropped roughly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 33 percent in the last 12 months.