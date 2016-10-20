Alaska Air Group’s profit fell in the third quarter as it was hit with costs related to its planned merger with Virgin America.

Alaska Air Group, parent company of Alaska Airlines, said Thursday profit fell in the third quarter as it was hit with costs related to its planned merger with Virgin America.

Alaska announced a third quarter net profit of $256 million, or $2.07 a share, down from $274 million, or $2.14 per share, last year. Adjusting for merger costs, the earnings beat Wall Street expectations.

The $2.6 billion merger, announced in April, is still under review by the U.S. Department of Justice. An outcome of that regulatory review is expected soon.

On Thursday, chief executive Brad Tilden said the company is “fully focused on completing our merger with Virgin America.”

Excluding $22 million in merger-related costs and smaller fuel hedge adjustments, the company earned $2.20 a share.

On that adjusted basis, analysts had expected per share income of $2.09, according to Thomson Reuters.