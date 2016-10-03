Guggenheim Partners’ commercial airplane leasing unit has been sold to its management team based in the Seattle area, which is renaming the newly independent lessor Altavair. It will manage a $3.4 billion portfolio of mostly large widebody jets.

New York City-based investment giant Guggenheim Partners announced Monday the sale of its commercial airplane leasing unit to the management team based in the Seattle area.

The newly independent lessor will manage a $3.4 billion portfolio of 55 commercial airplanes, including 30 widebody jets.

The company name will change from Guggenheim Aviation Partners (GAP) to Altavair.

Steve Rimmer, the aviation executive who led GAP and is based in Issaquah, will be chief executive.

“We are very appreciative of Guggenheim’s early and ongoing commitment which facilitated our many achievements,” Rimmer said in a statement. “We are now excited to expand upon those successes as a stand-alone business.”

GAP was founded in 2003 and funded by Guggenheim Partners — stewards of the wealth of the Guggenheim family and other families and institutions, currently managing $240 billion in assets. It has been run by British-born aircraft industry veterans Rimmer and Paul Newrick.

Altavair’s fleet currently consists of fourteen Boeing 777 passenger jets and two 777 freighters, two 747s, three 767s, nine Boeing 737-900ERs ,and 16 older 757s, as well as eight Airbus A330 passenger jets and one A330 freighter.

The commercial aircraft leasing business has been an attractive and lucrative investment for many years. GAP successfully managed two funds for Guggenheim’s clients totaling more than $5.3 billion in assets.

However, the current lull in commercial jet orders has led to softening rates in the jet leasing market, and the sale of the unit continues a recent trend of large U.S. financial institutions divesting such assets.

CIT, a New York-based financial holding company with more than $65 billion in financing and leasing assets, is close to finalizing the sale of its aircraft leasing unit, CIT Aerospace, saying it wants to focus on its core business of banking.

China’s HNA Group, owner of Hainan Airlines, is expected to pay about $10 billion for CIT’s leasing unit, which manages a fleet of more than 350 commercial aircraft.

HNA bought Avolon, another commercial airplane lessor, for $7.6B earlier this year.

Chinese companies have been eager buyers of airplane leasing assets, which account for nearly 42 percent of today’s commercial jet fleet worldwide.

Avolon’s CEO told trade magazine Flightglobal earlier this year that by 2025 three of the top five lessors could be Chinese.

Yet even as Guggenheim sold off the airplane leasing unit, its chairman said its clients may still invest in specific Altavair airplane deals.

Scott Minerd, Chairman of Investments and Global Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners said in a statement that “it has been a pleasure working with Steve and Paul and their entire team for more than a decade.”

“We look forward to working with Altavair to identify high-quality commercial aviation investments opportunities for our clients in the future,” Minerd said.

Rimmer said Altavair will raise additional permanent capital “to support future growth thereby maintaining its position as a premier global aircraft leasing, financing, and management company.”