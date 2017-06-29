After a settlement with state workplace safety regulators, aircraft interiors supplier Zodiac will pay a $500,000 fine for safety violations that caused a 2015 explosion in Newport, Wash., that injured 17 workers.

An L&I investigation completed in January 2016 found that Zodiac used defective equipment and didn’t ensure safe procedures were used when processing flammable materials in its industrial curing oven, as advised in a consulting engineer’s report. This directly led to the explosion.

As part of the original citation, Zodiac was required to fix all serious hazards in the facility. That work has been completed, L&I said in a press release.

The company was originally fined more than $1.3 million. Zodiac, which is headquartered in France, appealed the citation. While the appeal was pending, L&I agreed to mediation and reached the settlement.

As a result of the severe safety violations, the Zodiac plant will be subject to follow-up L&I inspections to determine if hazardous conditions exist in the future.