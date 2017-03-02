About 1,800 union employees at Boeing accepted voluntary buyouts last month as the jet maker continues to cut jobs in the state. Boeing declined to release any figures, so the number of nonunion job cuts is unknown. Further job cuts are expected through the year.

Boeing offered another round of voluntary buyouts to employees at the beginning of February, continuing to cut jobs in the state as it announced in December.

The Machinists union said 1,500 of its members applied for a buyout and were approved to leave the company.

The engineering union said 305 of its members were approved and are expected to leave the company in April.

These cuts are just the beginning, with more to follow through the year.

Boeing slashed almost 7,400 jobs in the state last year.

Then in December, Boeing Vice Chairman Ray Conner and the new chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Kevin McAllister, issued a joint message to employees warning that “fewer sales opportunities and tough competition” would drive further cuts in 2017.

International Association of Machinists (IAM) union spokeswoman Connie Kelliher said Boeing has not indicated to the union what its end target is for job cuts this year.

“We don’t know if this round of buyouts fulfilled what they were looking for,” said Kelliher.

Last year, Boeing cut 2,100 Machinist jobs, all through attrition or voluntary buyouts, with no forced layoffs.

Bill Dugovich, a spokesman for the engineering union, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), said Boeing management last week told the union that if there are any further rounds of buyouts this year, they will be more limited, targeting very specific groups of employees.

In a January memo to Boeing’s engineering staff, John Hamilton, vice president of engineering at Commercial Airplanes, said there will be two additional rounds of buyouts and layoffs in engineering later this year.

Dugovich said Boeing has told union officials to expect the total number of job cuts in 2017 to be “in line with last year.”

Last year, SPEEA lost about 1,200 members, with 350 of those cuts being involuntary layoffs.

Boeing spokesman Paul Bergman said the February buyouts were just a continuation of the process of job cuts announced in December.

“Every few months, there’s going to be another group going through this,” he said.

He added that the job cuts will be achieved “through a combination of attrition, leaving open positions unfilled, voluntary layoff program and in some cases, involuntary layoffs.”