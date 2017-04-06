The first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is on its way Thursday from South Carolina to Boeing Field to begin flight testing.

The first of Boeing’s latest new jet, the 787-10 Dreamliner, is on its way Thursday from South Carolina to Seattle’s Boeing Field to begin an extended testing period.

The plane, built at Boeing’s North Charleston assembly plant, was rolled out in February with President Donald Trump attending the ceremony. It made its roughly five-hour first flight on March 31.

With Boeing’s flight test pilots, mechanics and engineers based here, the flight test program, which is projected to last about a year, will be centered at Boeing Field.

Unlike the two earlier versions of the 787, which are assembled in Everett as well, the 787-10 is built only in South Carolina.

Its mid-fuselage section, assembled in North Charleston, is too long to fit into the specialized Dreamlifter cargo plane used to ferry 787 sections to Everett.

At 224 feet from nose to tail, the 787-10 is 18 feet longer than the 787-9 and carries 330 passengers in a two-class configuration, 40 more than the -9 version.

The jet is expected to land at Boeing Field shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.