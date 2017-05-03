TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — A federal safety board says a 2015 explosion at a California oil refinery was preventable and it has recommended changes to the facility’s safety procedures.

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released a report Wednesday about the blast in Torrance.

It identifies technical issues that led to the explosion that slightly injured four workers and threatened to release toxic gas into nearby Los Angeles suburbs.

The board said safeguards designed to prevent an explosion failed and the plant needs to implement strategies for preventing a similar problem.

ExxonMobil — which owned the refinery at the time — said Wednesday it regrets the incident and will work with the board to understand the findings and recommendations