EDGEMONT, S.D. (AP) — BNSF Railway has released the names of two employees who were struck and killed by a train in South Dakota.
The railroad on Thursday identified the victims as 35-year-old gang foreman Richard Lessert and 58-year-old motor vehicle operator Douglas Schmitz. Lessert had 10 years of service with BNSF while Schmitz was employed by the railroad for 39 years.
BNSF says the two were headquartered at Edgemont, near where the accident happened Tuesday morning.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
Edgemont is about 60 miles southwest of Rapid City.
