FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German luxury automaker BMW AG says net profit rose 14 percent in the second quarter as earnings were boosted by the new version of the 5-Series sedan.
Profit rose to 2.21 billion euros ($2.60 billion) in the April-June period from 1.95 billion euros a year earlier.
CEO Harald Krueger said Thursday strong earnings would ensure the company could expand its efforts in battery-powered and autonomous cars. Krueger said “huge changes lie ahead in the world of mobility and it is vital that our company is in top shape to tackle them.”
Electric cars remain a small part of the market but automakers say they will become increasingly important as battery range improves. BMW sold 42,600 electric vehicles in the quarter, up 80 percent.
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
- Seattle poised to elect first woman mayor since 1926; Durkan, Moon and Oliver lead the pack VIEW
- How the primary election unfolded: Jenny Durkan leads in Seattle mayor’s race, King County Prop. 1 losing WATCH
- Two Seattle spots made Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants in America' list