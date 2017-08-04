NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Apron is closing a facility in New Jersey that puts together and ships out its ready-to-cook meal kits, and said that about 470 workers may lose their jobs if they don’t chose to transfer to another facility in the state.

The meal-kit seller, which became a public company about a month ago, said Friday that it offered the 1,270 workers at a Jersey City, New Jersey, facility the option to transfer to a new facility in Linden, New Jersey.

Blue Apron said about 800 workers asked to transfer and that it expects more to do so before the October deadline. The company had more than 5,200 employees at the end of March.

The company said in February that it expects to employ about 2,000 people in new Linden facility.

On Friday, Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s stock fell 6 percent to close at $5.83. The New York company’s shares are down 42 percent since they first began trading on the stock market at the end of June.