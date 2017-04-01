After years of sluggish gains by its traditional stock pickers, the world’s largest money manager is upping its bets on quantitative analysts.

The world’s largest money manager is firing more than 30 people in its active-equities group, including five of its 53 fundamental portfolio managers, according to a person familiar with the matter. The revamp moves $6 billion of the $201 billion run by traditional stock pickers into cheaper funds where quants play a role, the person said.

Chief Executive Officer Laurence Fink, who has rejiggered his stock-picking unit several times in recent years, now sees computer models and data science as the future of active-equity management.

His move is driven by clients who are flocking to cheaper index-tracking exchange-traded funds, which benefits BlackRock’s ETF business while hurting its active managers.

“There is fee compression in the U.S., which is being driven by technological advances and by the successful and continued growth of ETFs,” said Mark Wiseman, BlackRock’s global head of active equities. “We are in a regulatory environment that is pushing hard on the traditional active-equity model. We want to play offense, not defense.”

BlackRock, which manages $5.1 trillion, is shifting money from its stock-picking business into a new Advantage series run by the $74 billion quant group. Advantage is expected to include nine mutual funds for U.S. investors that will produce returns with less risk, the company said. Fee reductions on $6 billion in assets range from about 19 percent to 56 percent.

The New York-based firm is also moving assets from active-equity funds to an income series that produces higher dividend yields, with $2 billion affected by fee cuts of as much as 21 percent, the person said.

The company’s active-equity funds have lagged behind rivals for years. The funds’ annual average return is 4 percent and 7.3 percent over three and five years, according to data from Morningstar. This compares with the industry average of 5.3 percent and 8.8 percent.