NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

LM Ericsson Telefon AB, down $1.46 to $5.55

The Swedish wireless equipment maker forecast disappointing quarterly results and said it doesn’t expect improvement any time soon.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc., up $3.39 to $121.05

The company agreed to buy Newell Brands’ tools business for $1.95 billion.

Valero Energy Corp., down 40 cents to $53.79

Energy companies slipped Wednesday as the price of oil fell.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd., up $1.12 to $46.77

Consumer companies made some of the biggest gains in Wednesday trading.

Barracuda Networks Inc., up $2.14 to $25.47

The cloud-based security and storage company announced a bigger profit and better sales than analysts expected.

Humana Inc., down $9.09 to $168.44

The health insurer said its plans received lower ratings from Medicare, which could reduce its government bonus payments.

Fortinet Inc., down $3.43 to $30.66

The network security company released disappointing preliminary third-quarter results as customers bought slowly and its new sales organization struggled in North America.

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., up $2.16 to $34.09

The gift and prepaid card company’s adjusted third-quarter profit was larger than investors anticipated.