NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
LM Ericsson Telefon AB, down $1.46 to $5.55
The Swedish wireless equipment maker forecast disappointing quarterly results and said it doesn’t expect improvement any time soon.
Stanley Black & Decker Inc., up $3.39 to $121.05
Most Read Stories
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Police kill knife-bearing man as final holdouts are evicted from Jungle WATCH
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Don’t permit homeless camping in Seattle’s green spaces | Editorial
- Unshackled, Trump unleashes aggressive attacks on own party VIEW
The company agreed to buy Newell Brands’ tools business for $1.95 billion.
Valero Energy Corp., down 40 cents to $53.79
Energy companies slipped Wednesday as the price of oil fell.
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd., up $1.12 to $46.77
Consumer companies made some of the biggest gains in Wednesday trading.
Barracuda Networks Inc., up $2.14 to $25.47
The cloud-based security and storage company announced a bigger profit and better sales than analysts expected.
Humana Inc., down $9.09 to $168.44
The health insurer said its plans received lower ratings from Medicare, which could reduce its government bonus payments.
Fortinet Inc., down $3.43 to $30.66
The network security company released disappointing preliminary third-quarter results as customers bought slowly and its new sales organization struggled in North America.
Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., up $2.16 to $34.09
The gift and prepaid card company’s adjusted third-quarter profit was larger than investors anticipated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.