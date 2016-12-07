NEW YORK (AP) — Current and former black employees of Time Warner, owner of Turner networks including CNN, TNT and TBS, have filed a class-action racial discrimination suit against the company.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Georgia says there has been a pattern of discrimination against blacks, particularly black males, in evaluations, compensation and promotions, at CNN, its parent Turner and Time Warner. The lawsuit says African-Americans make up 30 to 35 percent of employees in mid-level managerial and staffing positions at Turner and CNN but are underrepresented at higher pay grades and in senior positions.

The plaintiffs are seeking lost wages and other damages. CNN and Turner spokeswoman Barbara Levin said the company had no comment.