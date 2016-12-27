NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Biogen Inc. (BIIB), up $3.59 to $291.12
Regulators approved the company’s drug Spinraza, a treatment for a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness.
Endologix Inc. (ELGX), down $1.92 to $5.27
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- ‘Star Wars’ actor Carrie Fisher, known for acerbic comic flair, dies at 60
- Boeing reinvents the 777 assembly line while production cranks on
The Food and Drug Administration ordered Endologix to stop shipping a device used to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms because of manufacturing problems.
Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN), down $9.50 to $52.36
Several early clinical studies of the company’s experimental treatment for acute myeloid leukemia were stopped because of possible liver side effects.
Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), up 43 cents to $33.33
Technology stocks led the market higher on Tuesday.
Fitbit Inc. (FIT), up 54 cents to $7.83
The fitness tracker company’s app became the second-most downloaded in the iTunes store.
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), up 58 cents to $31.91
Home builders traded higher after reports showed home prices rose again in October.
Netflix Inc. (NFLX), up $2.76 to $128.35
Consumer-focused companies did better than the rest of the market as traders came back from the holiday weekend.
WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), down 16 cents to $58.57
Bond yields rose and companies whose dividends make them similar to bonds, like utilities and phone companies, traded lower.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.