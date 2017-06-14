NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Biogen Inc., down 8.05 to $253.37
The drugmaker’s chief financial officer is leaving to take the same role at Alexion Pharmaceuticals.
H&R Block Inc., up $2.14 to $29.13
The tax preparer had a stronger fourth quarter than analysts expected.
Southern Co., up 16 cents to $51.22
High-dividend stocks including utilities and real estate investment trusts climbed Wednesday as bond yields fell.
GameStop Corp., down 35 cents to $21.63
The Commerce Department said retail sales fell in May as people spent less at electronics retailers and department stores.
Citizens Financial Group Inc., down 30 cents to $36.58
Banks fell in tandem with bond yields, which sends interest rates on loans lower.
Brookdale Senior Living Inc., up $1.17 to $15.24
Reuters said the senior housing company may be in talks with Zhongzhong Zhuoe Group about a potential sale.
Synchronoss Technologies Inc., down 87 cents to $11.26
The mobile services company will restate two years of results because of errors in the way it recognized revenue.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp., down $1.94 to $47.28
Energy companies tumbled along with oil prices Wednesday as U.S. crude prices dropped.