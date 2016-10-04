Washington is home to the two richest Americans, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

Nine Washingtonians are among Forbes’ 400 wealthiest Americans, and one of the new(er) kids on the block, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, outmuscled Warren Buffett for the No. 2 spot.

Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates is still the richest man in America (his wealth rivals the state government’s operating budget).

Here’s how Forbes calculates the riches of Washington’s wealthiest:

1. Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, $81 billion

2. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, $67 billion

15. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, $27.5 billion

21. Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner Paul Allen, $18.9 billion

134. Valve co-founder Gabe Newell, $4.1 billion

142. Oakley and Red Digital Camera founder James Jannard, $4 billion

184. Investor Ken Fisher, $3.5 billion

232. Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, $2.9 billion

374. Microsoft Office creator Charles Simonyi, $1.8 billion