LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of guests and employees have been evacuated from a big hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip due to a power outage.

Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling says the entire Paris Las Vegas lost power at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday when a contractor working in the basement cut into the main power line.

No injuries were reported, but Welling says fire crews had to rescue 11 people who were trapped in five different elevators.

Some evacuations began immediately after the outage was reported.

Welling says the approximately 3,000 people who remained in the building were told to leave Thursday afternoon because the battery power was running low on the building’s fire alarm system.

Most of the guests were being sent to neighboring hotels, including Bally’s and Planet Hollywood.