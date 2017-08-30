DENVER (AP) — A 224,000-acre (90,650 hectare) ranch in northwest Colorado is being offered for sale with an asking price of $100 million.
The Cross Mountain Ranch is owned by the family of the late real estate tycoon Ronald Boeddeker and is a working cattle and sheep ranch.
With more than 20 miles of riverfront along the Yampa, Little Snake and Williams Fork rivers, the ranch’s water rights and hay production can support 2,000 cows and 10,000 sheep.
The ranch is part of an area that contains the largest concentration of sage grouse in Colorado. The ranch also has a large elk herd.
Most Read Stories
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- Seattle leads nation in home-price growth for 10th straight month
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
The ranch includes several homes, including an 11,000-square-foot, nine-bedroom log lodge and a hunting lodge.