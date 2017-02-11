Amazon chief Jeff Bezos rarely acts out on Twitter, but a New York Post story that he plans large grocery stores mostly staffed by robots apparently provoked him a bit. Also: Two Seattle-based makers of body cameras, Vievu and Taser’s Axon unit, fight over a NY contract.

As far as CEO Twitter accounts go, Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos’ tweets are in the camp of the not very colorful.

A quick scroll through his timeline will mostly yield commendatory musings about various Amazon ventures or the executive’s space-exploration outfit, Blue Origin. It’s a far cry from the tweets of rambunctious T-Mobile US chieftain John Legere, or, for that matter, President Trump.

But last Tuesday the tech billionaire embraced some of the medium’s rich potential for projecting sarcasm. In a jaunty tweet he mocked a New York Post story that claimed Amazon has plans for a bigger version of its experimental, cashierless Amazon Go store, operating the supermarket with as few as three employees, topping out at 10.

The story is topped by an eye-catching illustration depicting Bezos as a multiarmed blue robot strolling down a supermarket aisle.

The report, like many that purport to disclose Amazon’s closely held plans for the future, is based on anonymous sources. But Bezos tweeted that “whoever your anonymous sources are on this story (…) they’ve mixed up their meds!”

Bezos also disputed another claim in the story: that as it eyes the grocery sector Amazon is aiming for operating profit margins exceeding 20 percent, whereas margins in the grocery business tend to hover around the low single digits. “If anybody knows how to get 20% margins in groceries, call me! :),” Bezos cheerfully tweeted.

Now, lots of people write things about Amazon based on unnamed sources — and those are mostly ignored. Why would a busy CEO focus on this particular one?

Amazon wouldn’t say, except to attest that the New York Post article “is complete fiction.”

Which leaves us to theorize that the automated stores are an interesting and sensitive topic for Amazon. After all, Bezos’ tweets come two months after the company countered a Wall Street Journal report on plans to open 2,000 grocery stores, also an unusual departure from its traditional practice of not commenting on rumors.

On one hand, the futuristic Go stores symbolize the way Amazon sees itself: as a tech powerhouse that leverages artificial intelligence and automation to do things no one has thought of, and a big disrupter of convention.

On the other, they represent what people on Main Street fear the most about the Seattle company: being Amazoned out of a job. The very idea of a cashierless store creates anxiety among grocery workers, one of the biggest occupations in America, even though Amazon says that there’s plenty of work for humans with the Amazon Go concept.

Another factor: Trump is an avid New York Post reader, according to media reports. He was voted into the White House partly by segments of the middle class that saw their traditional livelihoods disrupted by technology and free trade. Since the election, many corporations, including Amazon, have focused their communication on touting how many U.S. jobs they create.

— Ángel González: agonzalez@seattletimes.com

Local body-camera firms tussle in NYC

Seattle-based body-camera maker Vievu has run into some roadblocks in New York City and is pointing to competitor Taser as the source of the problem.

Vievu won a $6.4 million contract with the New York Police Department last year to outfit police officers with body cameras. But the city’s comptroller refused last week to sign off on the deal, and The New York Times reported that the city’s Department of Investigation is looking into the contract.

Vievu faced stiff competition for the deal from larger rival Taser International, whose Axon body camera division is also based in Seattle.

Vievu spokesman John Collins dismissed the delays as “our competitor whining about a process that they lost fair and square.”

A Taser spokesman said it didn’t believe any employees had been in contact with the investigations department.

“However, DOI was copied on some of Taser’s procurement protests pursuant to a recent court decision,” Steve Tuttle said.

The contract has created a scuffle between various city offices in New York. The comptroller won’t approve the deal. The mayor, according to The Wall Street Journal, is sticking to it. And the investigations department hasn’t said what exactly it is looking into.

At a news conference last Monday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the contract with Vievu is moving forward. De Blasio told reporters information to discredit Vievu is being circulated “largely by one of its competitor companies, and I don’t think it’s the first time in the history of the free-enterprise system that we’ve seen one company try to smear another.”

The deputy police commissioner followed up, saying the comptroller has asked policy questions that don’t have anything to do with the terms of the contract.

The bid from Vievu was one-third the cost of its closest competitor, The Journal reported, raising eyebrows for some.

Vievu, which is owned by Safariland, a Florida producer of law enforcement and security products, said it hasn’t been contacted about any investigation.

“The city and NYPD did an exhaustive review and decided that Vievu’s technology and pricing were superior,” said company spokesman Collins.

Collins confirmed Vievu’s bid was nearly one-third of Taser’s final bid and added that the deal would be profitable for Vievu.

The NYPD began the hunt for a body camera provider in 2013, after a federal judge ordered the move after its controversial stop-and-frisk program.

The Seattle Police Department was also under federal scrutiny when it started searching for body cameras. SPD last fall chose technology from Taser’s Axon.