An invitation to the Wednesday meeting went out to tech leaders last week from members of Trump’s transition team.

Amazon.com Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos and Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will be among those attending President-elect Donald Trump’s gathering of technology industry leaders Wednesday in New York, people familiar with the matter said.

An invitation to the meeting went out last week from members of Trump’s transition team, including venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz and Cisco Systems CEO Chuck Robbins have said they plan to attend, and Alphabet’s Larry Page and Eric Schmidt also will be at the meeting, according to a person familiar with the matter. IBM CEO Ginni Rometty — who is also on Trump’s advisory panel of business leaders — will also attend, said a person familiar with her plans.

Microsoft declined to comment on its attendance. Recode reported CEO Satya Nadella planned to attend.

While support for Trump was thin among technology executives during the presidential campaign, Bezos and Trump clashed the most publicly. The Amazon founder mockingly tweeted that he would send the Republican candidate to space on one of his rockets, and Trump accused Bezos of purchasing The Washington Post to gain political influence in the nation’s capital to help his growing e-commerce empire.

Technology leaders in Silicon Valley and beyond had openly signaled an uneasiness with Trump, with most favoring Hillary Clinton — contributions to her campaign were 114 times the level they were for Trump, according to statistics compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics. Over the summer, a group of about 140 industry figures sent an open letter decrying Trump’s views on immigration, internet security and government investment, which they said would stifle innovation and growth.

The meeting with Trump will likely focus on possible repatriation of overseas earnings and corporate tax reform, said Rob Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. But it will primarily be a chance for technology leaders to find some common ground with the new administration.

Atkinson also said the meeting may address China, where several U.S. tech companies have struggled to find a foothold.

Bezos and Trump have had a long-running spat, played out largely via Twitter, beginning last December after the candidate attacked The Washington Post for publishing unflattering reports about him.

“The Washington Post, which loses a fortune, is owned by Jeff Bezos for purposes of keeping taxes down at his no profit company, Amazon,” Trump said.

In June, Trump’s campaign revoked the Post’s press credentials, accusing the newspaper of being a front for Amazon’s political agenda. The newspaper later was the first to report on the “Access Hollywood” footage from 2005 of Trump making lewd comments about women.

Following Trump’s victory in November, Bezos sought to strike a conciliatory tone, tweeting, “I for one give him my most open mind.”