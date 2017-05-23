Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos has made a $1 million gift to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, the largest personal contribution in the 46-year history of the organization.

The Reporters Committee, which advocates for First Amendment and freedom of information issues on journalists’ behalf, announced the gift Tuesday evening.

The donation by Bezos will help the group support news organizations and expand its reach to include independent journalists, nonprofit newsrooms and documentary filmmakers, said Reporters Committee Chairman and former Seattle Times executive editor David Boardman.

“We’ll also be better positioned to help local newsrooms, the places hit hardest by the disruption in the news industry and whose survival is every bit as crucial to American democracy as those entities headquartered in Washington and New York,” he said.

Freedom of the Press Awards dinner raises nearly $2 million to support pro bono legal services for journalists

Reporters Committee also announced that will play a leading role in administering an expanded First Look Media Press Freedom Defense Fund of up to $6 million. The fund will review and evaluate grant requests and award funds to strengthen the ability of news organizations and journalists to pursue legal fights where a substantial public interest is at stake.