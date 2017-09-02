Bond Timing

Q: When is it a good time to buy bonds?

A: First, understand that bond prices tend to fall as interest rates rise, because when new bonds are issued at higher rates, older bonds with lower rates will be less attractive. Right now, interest rates are more likely to rise than fall, as they’ve been near historic lows. Also, know that over most long periods, stocks have outperformed bonds. Despite all that, it can be worth adding some bonds to your portfolio for diversification. When the stock market tanks, bonds can offset some losses — though that’s not guaranteed.

There are many kinds of bonds. If you expect interest rates to rise, you might invest in shorter-term bonds instead of getting locked into a low rate for decades. You might also invest in actual individual bonds instead of bond mutual funds and ETFs, because if you hold them to maturity, you’ll get your principal back. (Funds and ETFs offer diversification, though, spreading your money across many bonds.) While government bonds are safest, they offer lower interest rates than, say, corporate bonds.

Alternatively, consider CDs, as they can offer interest rates competitive with those of high-quality bonds. Look up CD rates at bankrate.com.

Q: Where can I find the earnings reports that companies file with the Securities and Exchange Commission?

A: Many financial websites offer these filings in their stock data offerings, but you can go right to the horse’s mouth at sec.gov/edgar.shtml. Once there, click on “Company Filings Search,” after which you can choose to look up filings using a company’s name or ticker symbol. It’s smart to regularly review 10-K (annual) and 10-Q (quarterly) reports, as they can tell you a lot about a company.

Return on assets

Understanding how to assess a company’s return on assets (ROA) can help you see how capital intensive it is and how much value it wrings from its resources. Capital-intensive companies require a lot of costly assets to generate their earnings. Examples include manufacturers, oil companies, retailers, railroads and airlines. Businesses with lighter business models (financial-services and internet companies, for example) don’t have lots of factories, storefronts or inventory and can be more attractive, often sporting higher profit margins, too.

To determine a company’s ROA, you’ll find all the numbers you need on its recent balance sheet and income statement (sometimes called a statement of earnings). As an example, let’s review Wal-Mart’s fiscal 2017 results.

Return on assets is determined by dividing net income for a period by total assets during that period. Before we proceed further, know that net income is reported on a company’s income statement, and income statements reflect a period of time, such as a quarter or year. Net assets are found on the company’s balance sheet, which reflects the state of the company at one moment in time.

For fiscal 2017, Wal-Mart reported $13.6 billion in net income. To get its total assets during that period, we’ll have to average its total assets as of the end of fiscal 2017 and 2016. Those numbers are $198.8 billion and $199.6 billion, respectively. Their average is $199.2 billion. So dividing $13.6 by $199.2, we get .068, or 6.8 percent. This shows that Wal-Mart creates 6.8 cents of earnings from each dollar of assets. The higher the ROA, the better, of course. (In contrast, eBay, not weighed down with stores and inventory, recently sported an ROA of 35 percent.)

It’s good to compare a company’s ROA to ROAs of other companies in the same industry and to track how it’s changing over time, as that can show it getting more or less productive. You can often find a company’s ROA (both current and past numbers) calculated for you at websites that feature stock data, such as morningstar.com.

A Trip to Profitopolis

Dear Fool: My dumbest investment was buying one of your recommendations, TripAdvisor, at $55 per share. It’s now trading for around $40 per share. Ugh.

The Fool responds: Our services are, overall, beating the market, but that doesn’t mean that every recommended stock will perform as expected or hoped. Even the best investors have gotten some calls wrong.

That said, many solid investments can look like dogs for a while. Will TripAdvisor be a long-term winner? It’s too early to say, but critics can reasonably worry about the growing competition it faces and how well it can monetize the more than 530 million user reviews on its site that cover more than 1 million hotels and accommodations, 4 million restaurants, and much more.

Still, believers have a lot to be hopeful about. Last quarter, TripAdvisor’s average monthly unique visitors reached nearly 390 million, up 14 percent year-over-year. It’s building a profit center via travel bookings and restaurant reservations, and it recently onboarded IHG and Expedia to its Instant Booking platform, which now sports all major Western hotel chains and both of the major online travel agencies. It’s also beefing up its advertising spending to attract more customers and fuel long-term growth.

How well the company will ultimately do remains to be seen, though, and anyone not confident that it has a good chance of succeeding should probably not be holding on to shares.