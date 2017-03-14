Chris Young Yoo, a former investment advisor in Bellevue, was charged Monday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with wire fraud and making false statements related to his operation of Summit Asset Strategies and related companies.

Chris Young Yoo, a former investment adviser in Bellevue, was charged Monday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with wire fraud and making false statements related to his operation of Summit Asset Strategies and related companies.

Yoo in 2015 settled a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit for $1.3 million over allegations he diverted investors’ money for his own use. He filed for bankruptcy last year, but the Chapter 11 trustee overseeing his case has filed papers asserting Yoo was deceiving the court and should not be granted a discharge from his debts through the bankruptcy case.

In the criminal case, prosecutors say Yoo’s investment company operated as a Ponzi scheme: Money from later investors went to pay earlier ones, while Yoo diverted millions for his own use.

“Yoo caused losses to Ponzi victims of approximately $3.5 million,” according to the charging papers. The diversions occurred between 2006 and 2015, prosecutors say.

Yoo’s attorney, Michelle Peterson of Seattle, said in a brief statement that “our client has been cooperating with law enforcement over the past year to help those he regrets impacting through his action.”

Along with one count of wire fraud, Yoo is accused of making false statements to the SEC when it conducted an audit of his investment companies in 2015.