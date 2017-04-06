BOSTON (AP) — The beleaguered chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Boston has announced that he is stepping down.

J. Keith Motley announced his resignation Wednesday, shortly after meeting with UMass President Marty Meehan. Motley will officially step down at the end of the academic year and after a sabbatical, return to the faculty.

Motley has come under increasing fire recently amid a $30 million deficit, declining enrollment and fundraising, and several overdue construction projects.

Motley, named to the position in 2007, called his time at UMass “my honor and greatest pleasure.”

He was credited with increasing enrollment and boosting the academic reputation of the school that currently has about 17,000 students.

Deputy Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer Barry Mills will serve as interim chancellor during a global search for Motley’s successor.