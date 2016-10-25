DENVER (AP) — Anheuser-Busch says it has completed the world’s first commercial shipment by self-driving truck, sending a beer-filled tractor-trailer on a journey of more than 120 miles through Colorado.
The company says it teamed with self-driving truck maker, Otto, and the state of Colorado for the feat. The trailer, loaded with Budweiser beer, began the self-driving trip at a weigh station in Fort Collins, Colorado, and ran along Interstate 25 through Denver before wrapping up in Colorado Springs.
The company says a professional truck driver was on board for the entire route and monitored the trip from the cab’s sleeper berth. It didn’t say when the shipment took place.
Anheuser-Busch says it hopes to see self-driving technology widely deployed.
Most Read Stories
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' 'incompetent debacle' of a tie with the Cardinals
- What’s up with these creepy clowns?
- Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Seahawks' offensive line 'is not that good'
- Voter alert: In 3 Washington counties, one stamp is not enough to return your ballot
Otto was recently acquired by Uber.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.